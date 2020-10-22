Tech GiantsGoogleLatest newsTech News

Google Assistant will soon pay for car gas for you, how?

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Assistant will soon pay for car gas for you, how?
Google Assistant Will Soon Pay For Car Gas For You,

Must Read

Google

Google Assistant will soon pay for car gas for you, how?

Brian Adam - 0
There are many things that the Google Assistant can already do for us, and not only inside those smart speakers that have proliferated in...
Read more
Google

The day has come: Google Play Music is dead and you won’t be able to use it anymore

Brian Adam - 0
We have been with the news for a long time that Play Music will stop working and that day has arrived. Today is the...
Read more
Android

Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro +: the most powerful of Huawei debut the Kirin 9000 and change notch for double...

Brian Adam - 0
The Huawei Mate 30 Pro ushered in the era of global high-end without pre-installed Google services. After a year full of...
Read more
Android

Inexpensive OnePlus Nord specs leaked: Qualcomm processors and multiple cameras

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100, these are the names, according to OnLeaks, of the new devices that OnePlus will present...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are many things that the Google Assistant can already do for us, and not only inside those smart speakers that have proliferated in our homes recently, but also on the street, when we carry a smartphone with the Mountain View app in our pocket. If it is Android better, because we will have it perfectly integrated with the operating system and the interaction with it will be more natural.

The fact is that today it has appeared very interesting information that links the Google assistant with an activity that many carry out daily, and that is none other than pouring gasoline at a service station. An operation that forces us to have to go to the place where the operator charges us for the liters of fuel that we have bought and that, soon, we could save thanks to the interaction of the assistant with the Google payment platform.

Alexa-inspired feature?

This possibility of paying for gasoline using a virtual assistant is something that Amazon has already implemented in Alexa in such a way that, at least in the US, It was possible to refuel by approaching the pump and asking to “pay for the gasoline” (pay for gas) automatically. At that time, one of the more than 11,000 service stations attached to the initiative allowed us to fill the tank with the amount of liters equivalent to the money paid.

Google Assistant.

The fact is that some of the experts from XDA Developers have found in the version code 11.33.5.29 from the Google app a text string that confirms that payment for gasoline through the wizard, in a function that would be implemented for a publication in the coming months. Exactly, it can be read “aa_pay_for_gas_query”.

Although the most logical thing is to think that it could be a voice command similar to that of Alexa, The possibility that we are dealing with a widget that would function as a shortcut is also being considered that, upon detecting that we are at a gas station, start the payment process to conclude it through Google Pay. Which is the place where all the bank card information that we have linked to our Gmail or Android account is stored.

As always happens in these cases, there is no confirmed date for when it could arrive and, above all, availability by country since it is a function that would require concrete collaboration with companies that have this type of facilities.

Related Articles

Google

The day has come: Google Play Music is dead and you won’t be able to use it anymore

Brian Adam - 0
We have been with the news for a long time that Play Music will stop working and that day has arrived. Today is the...
Read more
Latest news

1,042 new cases of crown virus confirmed in the North, five more killed

Brian Adam - 0
A GP in County Galway has confirmed that almost everyone living in a nursing home has contracted the Covid-19. ...
Read more
Android

Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro +: the most powerful of Huawei debut the Kirin 9000 and change notch for double...

Brian Adam - 0
The Huawei Mate 30 Pro ushered in the era of global high-end without pre-installed Google services. After a year full of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©