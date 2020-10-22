Google Assistant will soon pay for car gas for you, how?

There are many things that the Google Assistant can already do for us, and not only inside those smart speakers that have proliferated in our homes recently, but also on the street, when we carry a smartphone with the Mountain View app in our pocket. If it is Android better, because we will have it perfectly integrated with the operating system and the interaction with it will be more natural.

The fact is that today it has appeared very interesting information that links the Google assistant with an activity that many carry out daily, and that is none other than pouring gasoline at a service station. An operation that forces us to have to go to the place where the operator charges us for the liters of fuel that we have bought and that, soon, we could save thanks to the interaction of the assistant with the Google payment platform.

Alexa-inspired feature?

This possibility of paying for gasoline using a virtual assistant is something that Amazon has already implemented in Alexa in such a way that, at least in the US, It was possible to refuel by approaching the pump and asking to “pay for the gasoline” (pay for gas) automatically. At that time, one of the more than 11,000 service stations attached to the initiative allowed us to fill the tank with the amount of liters equivalent to the money paid.

Google Assistant.

The fact is that some of the experts from XDA Developers have found in the version code 11.33.5.29 from the Google app a text string that confirms that payment for gasoline through the wizard, in a function that would be implemented for a publication in the coming months. Exactly, it can be read “aa_pay_for_gas_query”.

Although the most logical thing is to think that it could be a voice command similar to that of Alexa, The possibility that we are dealing with a widget that would function as a shortcut is also being considered that, upon detecting that we are at a gas station, start the payment process to conclude it through Google Pay. Which is the place where all the bank card information that we have linked to our Gmail or Android account is stored.

As always happens in these cases, there is no confirmed date for when it could arrive and, above all, availability by country since it is a function that would require concrete collaboration with companies that have this type of facilities.