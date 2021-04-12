Google begins bringing Lens features to the web, starting with Google Photos

- Advertisement -

Google Lens, Google’s image recognition platform, makes the leap to the web for the first time with the arrival of its OCR function to Google Photos. The idea is that users who work with Google Photos directly in desktop browsers, can obtain the texts of the images that they have saved in said service directly.

With their arrival, they will save a series of steps related to the use of Google Lens on their mobiles to dispose of the texts and take them later to their desktops, although there is the possibility that they can take the texts copied from their mobiles to their desktops directly with their Google accounts.



As pointed out by Android Police, it may be the first of many features to come from Google Lens to the web through Google’s ecosystem of services.

To use the OCR feature in Photos on the web, simply look for the “Copy text from image” button at the top of any photographic image with some text on it (something that doesn’t always happen, given my personal experience ), allowing even to highlight specific phrases and words from which you want to obtain the text, later opening the side menu and pressing the “Copy text” button once you have the indicated text.

Google Lens could be reaching other Google web services

Keep in mind that Google has been expanding Lens over time through some of its famous mobile applications so that you can have some of its functions directly in them, instead of having to alternate between applications with the native Lens application to use these functions.

It will be a matter of time before we can see new Lens integrations in web-based services such as Google Images or Google Shopping, for example, given Google’s interest in increasing image recognition capabilities in many of its services, and despite In addition to the omnipresence of mobile devices, there are cases where it is more preferable to use web browsers on desktop computers to be able to work, given the convenience provided by large desktop computer screens compared to mobile device screens.

It will be a matter of time that we see the appearance of new Lens integrations on the web, according to the possible schedule that Google may have ready.