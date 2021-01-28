Google bows to Apple: their iOS apps won’t track your activity

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Yesterday we reported that Google still does not update its main iOS apps with the privacy labels that are mandatory since the end of last year. We speculate that Google was possibly delaying this time until making changes to its app to reduce the list of data that is collected. Apparently, we were not far off as Google posted today on its blog that it plans to make changes to its own apps to comply with the new App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy. Google explains that, when Apple’s new policy goes into effect, its apps will stop using advertising tracking information through apps like IDFA. The IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) is a unique identifier that is assigned to a mobile device and is used to target advertising and measure its effectiveness at the user level. The IDFA allows that the ads shown in an app are not only based on the activity of the user in those apps but also in other apps, which allows to show ads much more directed to the user. As previously announced by Apple, when the new ATT policy goes live, iPhone users will see a warning window when opening apps that use IFDA for the first time. This window will inform the user that the app tracks your activity in apps and websites of other companies in order to show personalized advertising and gives the user the possibility to block the use of IDFA by the app.

In the case of Google apps, the company has announced that it will stop using IDFA in its own apps, so users will not see this notice when opening YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps or other popular apps. Since many users are expected to choose to respond to the ad by blocking tracking, Facebook has already warned that ad revenue could drop by as much as 50 percent. Google also cautions advertisers on its blog that these changes will reduce the visibility of key metrics that show how ads translate into conversions (for example, the number of app installs or product sales driven by an ad click) and will impact the price that advertisers are willing to pay for ads on iOS. According to Google, this means that posts could see their iOS ad revenue decline when Apple’s policies go into effect.