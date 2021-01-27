Tech News

Google brings web authentication to Chromebooks

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Via Google
Google has updated Chrome OS. Now this operating system allows users with Chromebooks to log into websites with just use fingerprint.

The new feature is called WebAuthn and is part of Chrome OS version 88. This new tool allows users to use the same unlock pattern they use to log into their computers, that is, PIN or fingerprint. To exploit the benefits of this update you must have a Chromebook that includes a fingerprint reader.

Google’s new web authentication feature can also be used to log into apps

WebAuthn not only allows you to log into third party websites, you can also use it to log into desktop applications.

New features in Chrome OS 88
New features in Chrome OS 88

Similarly, WebAuthn simplifies Google’s two-factor authentication. What does this mean? That you will not need to use a mobile device to validate your identity, since the Chromebook PIN or fingerprint would be used as a second factor. In this regard, Alexander Kuscher, director of Chrome OS comments:

“Websites that support WebAuthn will allow you to use your Chromebook PIN or fingerprint ID, if your Chromebook has a fingerprint reader, instead of the password you set for the website.”

What websites does WebAuthn support?

This function can be used in services from Microsoft, Google, as well as on GitHub, Okta, Twitter. By installing Chrome OS version 88, not only will you be able to log into these websites and apps using web authentication or PIN, your laptop can function as a smart display. This would display images from your photo album. You can also play and pause music, check the weather, and more. All this without unlocking the Chromebook.

If you want to activate the custom lock screen function, you just have to go to Chrome OS settings> select Personalization> Screen saver.

Latest Chromebooks presented at CES 2021
Latest Chromebooks presented at CES 2021: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 and Acer Chromebook Spin 514.

This is what Google has presented with version 88 of Chrome OS. So if you have a Chromebook, upgrade to start enjoying this new web authentication feature.

