Tech NewsApps

Google Camera 8.1 adds a space saving mode for when your mobile is almost full

By Brian Adam
0
6
Google Camera 8.1 adds a space saving mode for when your mobile is almost full
Google Camera 8.1 Adds A Space Saving Mode For When

Must Read

Tech News

These are the new icons with a Fluent Design touch that Microsoft will launch for the new Chromium-based Edge

Brian Adam - 0
The arrival of Windows 10X seems to remove the foundations when it comes to design, even in Windows 10. If we saw...
Read more
Apps

Google Camera 8.1 adds a space saving mode for when your mobile is almost full

Brian Adam - 0
The storage space our photos take up is more topical than ever, after Google announced that photo backup would be discounted from...
Read more
Tech News

The 8 things you didn’t know about our amazing brain

Brian Adam - 0
No, we don't only use 10% of our brains. Did you know that the brain contains about one hundred billion neurons? Everyone has...
Read more
Apps

The Google Home app is updated with revamped playback controls and routine improvements

Brian Adam - 0
Google Home in its version 2.31, which has not yet reached all devices, is being updated with important changes at the interface...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Camera 8.1 adds a space saving mode for when your mobile is almost full

The storage space our photos take up is more topical than ever, after Google announced that photo backup would be discounted from storage next year. The change will not affect the current Google Pixels, although if it did, they have a new ally in the last google camera version 8.1.

A novelty of version 8.1 of Google Camera that has arrived later than the others is the storage section in its settings. In it, it is possible to activate a special mode for when you have little space left on your mobile, which reduces the quality of photos and videos to give you more space.

Save storage space

Just like many Android phones have a power saving mode, which closes applications more aggressively, limits power and sometimes turns the screen in black and white, the Google camera application adds something similar, but to storage space.

In a new camera setting, present in Google Pixels that have the Google 8.1 camera installed, several options related to the storage space on the mobile are displayed. At the top there is a progress bar where it is indicated how much space you have left and for how many photos and video minutes I should give you

Storago

Just below, you can activate space saving mode, which is something like a shortcut to change various camera settings that will reduce the size of the photos and videos you take with your mobile. Specifically, the settings to save photos in RAW format, the resolution of photos and videos, and photos in motion are changed Motion Photos.

This mode is presented as an emergency option when you have little space left on your mobile, and it is possible to configure it so that automatically deactivates when you have more than 1 GB free again . Finally, a shortcut is included to open Google Files, the application with which you can free up space on your mobile.

The novelty is being activated to users with a Google Pixel phone that have Google Camera 8.1 or higher, whose update should arrive through Google Play. Otherwise, you can install it from APKMirror, although you will need to use its special installer.

Via | XDA

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

These are the new icons with a Fluent Design touch that Microsoft will launch for the new Chromium-based Edge

Brian Adam - 0
The arrival of Windows 10X seems to remove the foundations when it comes to design, even in Windows 10. If we saw...
Read more
Tech News

The 8 things you didn’t know about our amazing brain

Brian Adam - 0
No, we don't only use 10% of our brains. Did you know that the brain contains about one hundred billion neurons? Everyone has...
Read more
Apps

The Google Home app is updated with revamped playback controls and routine improvements

Brian Adam - 0
Google Home in its version 2.31, which has not yet reached all devices, is being updated with important changes at the interface...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©