Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleLatest news

Google camera prepares to add motion blur and more news

By Brian Adam
0
2
Google camera prepares to add motion blur and more news
Google Camera Prepares To Add Motion Blur And More News

Must Read

Apps

Google camera prepares to add motion blur and more news

Brian Adam - 0
The next version of the Google camera, which corresponds to the number 7.5, is preparing to add many new features to the Pixel: from...
Read more
Apple

From Qualcomm the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors about the delays with the iPhone 12, Qualcomm arrives what we can in all respects define the first "official" confirmation on...
Read more
Apps Reviews

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

Brian Adam - 0
Following the information related to the new chats customization possibilities, we return to talk about WhatsApp due to thearrival, soon, of a much awaited...
Read more
Google

Google – Fitbit, the EU wants to make it clear: an acquisition investigation is on the way?

Brian Adam - 0
Google's acquisition of Fitbit, made official last year, ended under the lens of the European Union. According to reports from Reuters, in fact, the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google camera prepares to add motion blur and more newsThe next version of the Google camera, which corresponds to the number 7.5, is preparing to add many new features to the Pixel: from motion blur to audio zoom. In addition, the application confirms the presence of the next Google Pixel 4a.

Few applications arouse as much passion as Google’s camera, a Pixel-exclusive photo capture software that independent developers managed to adapt to other Android devices. Such software has evolved in features while improving image processing, an evolution that is close to taking a new step: the version 7.5 code has revealed the next functions that Google is developing.

The Google Pixel 4a could release some camera functions

Google Pixel 3a XL

We know that Google would be preparing the renewal of its mid-range, a possible Pixel 4a that has been sounding insistently for months. Because of the rumors, said Google Pixel 4a would be about to present itself; a fact that fits with that shown by 9to5Google: the native Pixel camera is preparing to add different functions, surely with the output of the aforementioned Pixel 4a.

All the news They are in the code of the version 7.5 of the Gcam: This is already available for Google mobiles with the Android 11 beta. In this code there are some text strings that would evidence the inclusion of the following functions:

  • Motion blur. The Google camera will allow blurring of objects and people in the background, just like in portrait mode. The effect will simulate motion in blur, as if shooting in high exposure.
  • Sound zoom (Audio zoom). Several mobiles have been including the option to expand the sound when zoom is applied to the recording. In this way, Google’s camera will improve video recording by separating the foreground audio from the rest of the scene.
  • Flash intensity adjustable. Google would plan to add the flash setting to vary the way the scene lights up. In this way a low flash could be used when only fill light is required, for example.

Apart from these three new photographic functions, version 7.5 of the Google camera anda allows easy sharing of videos thanks to its quick menu. Until now it could only be done with photographs.

Google has introduced the news in the application code, but they are not yet active. Hopefully are added later, perhaps when the Google Pixel 4a is finally introduced. Later they will also land on the modifications of the Gcam: it is only a matter of time.

Related Articles

Apple

From Qualcomm the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors about the delays with the iPhone 12, Qualcomm arrives what we can in all respects define the first "official" confirmation on...
Read more
Apps Reviews

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

Brian Adam - 0
Following the information related to the new chats customization possibilities, we return to talk about WhatsApp due to thearrival, soon, of a much awaited...
Read more
Google

Google – Fitbit, the EU wants to make it clear: an acquisition investigation is on the way?

Brian Adam - 0
Google's acquisition of Fitbit, made official last year, ended under the lens of the European Union. According to reports from Reuters, in fact, the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©