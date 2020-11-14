Google changes the rules: which Drive files take up space and which don’t?

Although this morning we brought you the first appetizer of the changes that Google is preparing around its storage in the cloud, now it’s time to look at everything else, at those documents that we create daily, or at spreadsheets, presentations, emails, attachments, etc. Those of Mountain View have redefined the conditions of their service and we must take them into account if we do not want those 15GB that we already enjoy for free to be too small from day one.

As we already mentioned in the information of Google Photos, All these changes will not take effect until June 2021, So everything that you already have uploaded, plus what you have left until that date, will be governed by current conditions, that is, they will not take up space or be erased despite the fact that you continue to upload as you have done today. Now, which files will take up space, and which will not, from next year?

What is considered storage space and what is not?

Google has published a complete guide for all its users in which explains what the new landscape of cloud storage looks like of the Mountain View. And to position ourselves, nothing better than knowing what they consider storage space and what not. Take aim, because these are all the assumptions:

Most of the files in “My Drive” such as PDF files, images, and videos

such as PDF files, images, and videos Items in the Trash

Gmail: messages and attachments , including items in the SPAM and Trash folders

, including items in the SPAM and Trash folders Any photo or video saved in “Original quality”

saved in “Original quality” All photos and videos that are uploaded in “High quality” from June 1 of next year

Needless to say in the event that we exceed 15GB, or do not log into the account for two years, “photos saved in ‘High Quality’ will be deleted”. This will not apply to everything that we have stored before that date, but it will apply to everything that we upload again from that moment. Similarly, “Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files will start taking up space on June 1, 2021. Old files that you’ve edited before that date won’t take up storage space.”

Google offers paid storage plans.

Keep in mind that There is an exception to the above, and it is all those Google Drive files that we participate in and that another user has shared with us: “Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Forms files, as well as Google Sites, and other files in” Shared with me ” […] they just take up space on the owner’s Google Drive. “