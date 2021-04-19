Google Chome: How to Export Your Bookmarks to Safari

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google Chrome It is one of the programs that many like to use to be able to search and find some type of content, as well as access a certain web page. However, users of a iPhone they bring Safari by default.

Many of them have their bookmarks, as well as saved passwords, in Chrome from Google , but they do not know how to transfer everything to Safari so that you do not lose any type of information on your cell phone.

The procedure is quite easy and you can not only do it from your Apple mobile device, but also on your Mac. But remember that it is necessary to have to download certain data in order to transfer it to the other browser.

Remember that this trick can not only be done on an iOS terminal, in case you want to use Safari as the main browser, you can also get it on your Android terminal through the store Google Play.

HOW TO EXPORT YOUR FAVORITES FROM GOOGLE CHROME TO SAFARI

To be able to export your bookmarks from Google Chrome to Safari is absolutely not complicated, on the contrary, follow these steps:

Open the Safari web browser.

Click on File, then Import from, and there click on File HTML Bookmarks.

This way you can transfer all your bookmarks tabs from Google Chrome to Safari. (Photo: Capture)

Choose the HTML bookmarks file in the Finder window.

Click Import.

Safari will import all Google Chrome bookmarks from the HTML document in the Google Chrome web browser.