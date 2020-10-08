The Navigator Google Chrome reaches version 86 stable on Android, incorporating as usual a good amount of improvements, some of which we could already test before activating the chrome flags in previous versions.

In Google Chrome 86 there are several new features focused on improve security, in addition to introducing a new design for the application menu (not activated by default) and not a few bug fixes.

Checking passwords

One of the star changes in Google Chrome 86 is the incorporation of password checking, which until now was only found in the web version. Accessible from the settings menu, this function will analyze the passwords that Chrome has saved, indicating how many of them are unsafe or have been violated in previous leaks.

A related novelty is that now this report includes a button to change the password of each service, which tries to find out the correct form to change password on the web page or service where Google has detected that your password might not be secure.

Changes (optional) to the menu

This change is not activated by default, although you can already test it by modifying two browser chrome flags: a new design for the Google Chrome menu.

The first one, and that you can activate with the chrome flag #tabbed-app-overflow-menu-icons , add icons to menu items. The second, which is activated with #tabbed-app-overflow-menu-regroup , groups the menu items.

This last option, the menu grouping, is available in three different variants, two of them alternating if the button shown at the top is to share or to go back.

Other changes

Of course, the changes to Google Chrome 86 do not end here, but there are another series of novelties that are somewhat more technical, but that are also worth considering. They are as follows: