Google Chrome 88 will further improve the management of all your passwords

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Chrome has become in recent years the guardian of much of our most sensitive information on the Internet. Not only when it comes to reminding us (when we go to buy) what is the numbering of our bank cards but, above all, those users and passwords that practically all of us end up forgetting and that it is impossible to remember if we take a look at all the services and platforms in which we have accounts.

It is precisely on this last of its legs that Google has made a special effort to improve at the beginning of 2021, redesigning all the part that has to do with the passwords that we store in the browser. A system that not only stores that information safely, and with biometric shielding, but goes further by revealing if there is evidence that it has been leaked on the internet.

Changing your password is easier

The fact is that Google has just announced all the changes that we can expect for the next few weeks and that they will serve to make all the management of those passwords much faster and easier. So much so that, when clicking on the image of our avatar, a button will appear with a key that, when clicking on it, will take us directly to the password manager that Chrome 88 is going to release.

New more accessible password manager. Google

There, the browser will tell us what is the security of all the passwords it stores and, in case it has evidence that one of them is no longer secure, it will let us know, adding a button on the right side that when pressed will take us to the service page or platform to modify it. If we do it at that moment, Google will store it again and from that moment on we will have one less security problem to worry about.

For now These functions will arrive both for the versions of Chrome on computers and on iOS (iPhone and iPad), so on Android it will be implemented a little later. From Google they have not estimated what that waiting time will be, but at least we are sure that it will also come. The fact is that those of Mountain View are proud of this service, which, according to an official publication on their blog, used weekly 14 million times. This has allowed the “compromised credentials stored” in your browser more than 37%.

