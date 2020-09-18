Google Chrome already protects payment information with your fingerprint

We already announced it to you a few weeks ago, that Google was preparing a more than logical update of one of the most useful functions that Chrome has, as it is the autofill of data when we enter a page and it requires the name, surname, address, etc. Which includes payment details, something very sensitive that until now was a bit unprotected.

And is that the only security barrier we had to prevent a hacker from making purchase operations from our browser was that the CVC of the credit or debit card was known, which could be extremely dangerous under certain circumstances. Now finally we will have an extra security measure in the palm of our hand that, if we look at it with perspective, it should have reached the browser much earlier.

Footprints or faces, to choose

As we tell you, from now on Chrome will not ask us for any data from the card to unlock the autofill of their numbers but it will resort to something more personal, such as the fingerprint, or the face, that we have stored within the operating system. In this way, and as you can see in the screenshots that you have just below, the browser will require us to identify ourselves conclusively before completing the fields corresponding to the owner, numbering or expiration date.

Autofill in Chrome with biometric unlocking.

Yes, for now This update has only reached Chrome versions on Windows 10 and macOS so only those users who have fingerprint readers on their laptops (preferably) will be able to activate that extra layer of security. As always, it will not be mandatory to have it running since if with the previous method of writing the CVC it ​​seems enough to you, you can skip this update.

In the case of iOS and Android apps, this biometric identification will arrive, according to those of Mountain View, in the coming weekss with priority for the Google OS app. The truth is that if in some area it is easier to have identification through fingerprints, or facial recognition, that is the one of mobile phones that, for the most part, already have this type of hardware installed inside.

Be that as it may, it’s time to wait, but while that moment comes, remember that biometric identification in Google Chrome is only available at the facility level desktop. An advance that will serve so that our personal and banking data are a little more protected than before.