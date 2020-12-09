Google Chrome and the incredible trick to change the mouse cursor for Harry Potter

Do you want to have Baby Yoda, Mario Bros, Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Garlfield, an anime, a turtleneck, among other characters? Well, there is already a method to change mouse cursor Google Chrome and thus enjoy this new way of scrolling down while reading your Facebook or some news.

As you read it, there is an extension that allows you to modify the cursor of your favorite browser via an extension that is gradually becoming popular on social networks and that only works on Google Chome .

To do this, you must install a program that does not tend to take up a lot of space or request permission to access your data or personal information on your laptop or computer.

Not only will you be able to choose between the characters in a movie, but also series, TV cartoons, food, sports objects, among other kinds of things. How do i do it? Follow these steps.

HOW TO CHANGE THE GOOGLE CHROME CURSOR OR MOUSE

As we have mentioned, it is necessary to download an extension to be able to carry out this trick that you will like from day one.

You can even install more mouse cursors from the web page. (Photo: Custom mouse)

Remember that if you don’t like it, you have the peculiarity of returning to the classic mouse pointer so that it does not affect your display and, above all, when selecting a text from Google Chrome.