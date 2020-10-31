Google Chrome is working on the extended screenshots feature

The Chrome app for iOS and Android has been updated in recent weeks by introducing some technical innovations: in addition to the dinosaur game when we are offline , an integrated QR code reader has been implemented in the browser that will allow you to eliminate any barcode scanners present on the your iPhone. As for Chrome for Android, the releases of a new beta version continue. Today we talk about a feature that concerns screenshots.

According to a report, there is a new experimental flag for Google Chrome for Android that should allow extended screenshots within the browser in the future. The flag would be this: “ Chrome Share Long Screenshots: Enables UI to edit and share long screenshots on Android “

An interesting feature in itself, although many manufacturers now make it available natively. Among other things, the flags cannot yet be activated and will initially become so only for beta branches.

Let’s recall some of the features of Chrome for Android: