Google Chrome, “read later” feature for articles and listings coming soon

By Brian Adam
Google Chrome, 'read later' feature for articles and listings coming soonInteresting feature coming to Google Chrome. The search engine giant silently suggested that the “read later” feature may debut in your browser soon which as in competitors, allows you to save an article or a card to read it later.

Currently this option is not available in Chrome, and users are forced to rely on third-party services such as Bear, but a low-level integration could represent excellent news for many, who for example could save an article from a PC and then find it on a smartphone and read it in a second moment.

As suggested by Chromium Gerrit, when this function is activated the new “read later” button will appear, which will allow users to access a menu that will act as a real reading list, in which all the cards saved for later will be present.

At the moment, no indications of any kind have emerged regarding the possible launch date. Google has also recently announced plans to simplify logging in to websites through Chrome, with the aim of eliminating the manual entry of a username and password for each site. In the long term, however, the goal is to reduce battery consumption by Chrome.

