Google Chrome updates: a very useful function arrives

By Brian Adam
Google Chrome updates: a very useful function arrives

Update for Google Chrome: Today the search engine giant has kicked off the distribution of the 85.0.4183.102 version of its browser which brings a very useful function to all PCs: tab groupings.

After testing them with beta program participants, in fact, i groups can be created by anyone who has installed the latest build. After the download and its installation, just restart the browser to access the function.

To create a group is enough right click on an open tab and then select the “add member to group” button. In this way Chrome will create a grouping of tabs to which it will be possible to give a name and a color, to make them easily recognizable.

Chrome does not impose any creation limits. Through this feature, the Mountain View company aims to increase browser productivity.

Google also recently worked to improve Chrome’s password security, through a new system that will discourage the use of simple keywords.

