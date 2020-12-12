Google Chrome will be able to save your passwords without syncing your account

Google Chrome has been experimenting for some time with some options that do not need to have our Gmail account synchronized and up to date. As you know, practically any information that we have available on several devices at the same time has to do with the possibility of storing this data within the Mountain View cloud, although in recent times they seem to go in the opposite direction.

And it is that more and more, the data that we store in our Google account and, therefore, in Chrome, they are more important, with bank card numbers, users and passwords and of course, favorites, bookmarks, etc. Well, the Americans want all that management of passwords and other information to be much easier and not need to have Chrome perfectly synchronized 100%.

More simplified access methods

In that line, Google wants to make it easier for users to access their personal information in a much faster way, especially in those cases in which we do not connect from usual devices. This means that if we need to access a website on a PC that is not ours, and we do not remember the username and password, we can recover that data without having to synchronize our entire account.

Save passwords with one click. Google

This simplification will avoid Chrome (on Android first) the process of having to retrieve all that information that we store in the browser, your credentials, and that depending on each account can take precious time to synchronize. This fact was a problem for many users who preferred not to download their data on a computer that is not yours to avoid potential threats, thinking when you leave that, even if you delete your browser account, someone could somehow access all that information.

This new quick start function and access only to the specific information that we need avoiding the synchronization of our entire profile, It will not only serve to always have the users and passwords of our accounts at hand, but also the bank card data. In any case, although Google eliminates potential threats and is selective when it comes to downloading the personal data that it stores from us, it never hurts to keep us alert by making decisions such as verifying that, after using this function, our account is uninstalled from Chrome. Be that as it may, this new feature will be coming to Chrome releases in the coming months, as announced on its own official blog.