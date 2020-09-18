Google Chrome will independently group the tabs of the same domain

In the version 85.0.4183.102 of Google Chrome distributed in the last few weeks in the browser a new interesting feature has appeared, namely the grouping of tabs. But the Big G developers didn’t stop there: in addition to the dedicated button, now Chrome will automatically group all pages from the same domain.

In the latest release of Google Canary number 87.0.4266.0 is in fact visible in the list of browser flags the Tab Groups Auto Create function, which however does not currently appear to be functional. Despite this problem, what it will do is very clear: for example, when you open more pages of Everyeye to read a series of articles and news of your interest, Google Chrome will create by itself a tab for the Everyeye domain to make it easier for you to browse all the sites you open.

Now instead to create a group you need to right-click on an open tab and select the “Add tab to a group” option. By doing so, Chrome will create a grouping of cards with names and colors defined directly by you to recognize them immediately. This function has no creation limits and aims, as also stated by Google itself, to increase the productivity of the browser.

Among the other recent innovations there is also an unprecedented feature that allows you to check passwords and also discourages the use of the simplest keywords, known to be among the most easily recognizable passwords and therefore dangerous for the user himself.