Google, Chromecast and Nest Audio leaked online ahead of the event

After dealing with the upcoming presentations from Amazon and Royole, let’s go back to talking about the technological news coming this month. More precisely, this time we move to the parts of Mountain View.

In particular, according to what was reported by Engadget (the original source is WinFuture), the first alleged render of the next google dongle, which should be presented during the event of 30 September 2020, in which the Google Pixel 5 could also appear. In any case, returning to Chromecast, it seems that the Mountain View company wants to launch a device with a remote control. Among other things, the latter also seems to have keys dedicated to Netflix and YouTube, an aspect that could interest a certain type of user.

In addition to Chromecast, some images have leaked online that they appear to be portraying a new Nest Audio smart speaker. Also in this case the source is WinFuture and you can find at the bottom of the news all the images that emerged online. In short, everything suggests that Google is preparing an event with several announcements, which will not only involve the world of smartphones. On the other hand, on September 15, 2020 Apple made its moves in various fields: now it seems the time has come for the Mountain View company. What will BigG come up with? We’ll see: September 30, 2020 is not that far away!