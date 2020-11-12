Google confirms that future Pixels will not have the unlimited free storage of Google Photos

We continue with more bad news regarding the end of Google Photos unlimited free storage. In yesterday’s announcement that caught us all by surprise, Google announced that as of June 1, 2021 only Pixel 1-5 will have the unlimited and free backup of photos and videos, leaving out the rest of devices but it will also do so with the future range of Pixel devices.

Google has confirmed to Android Police and The Verge and that Future Pixels won’t have unlimited free photo and video storage as in the models of previous generations.

The 2020 Pixels are the last to have the unlimited storage of Google Photos

When Google confirmed that it kept unlimited storage on Pixel 1-5 from June 2021, it was speculated what would happen to that advantage in the next Pixels that the company would launch next year, since the official statement was not very hopeful when speaking specifically of the current models instead of talking in general about a Pixel mobile.

Many of us hoped that Google will keep that feature of Google Photos on its own devices to boost its sales, since it is very attractive to have a mobile that enjoys an unlimited backup of photos and videos as standard, but now we know that this is not going to be like that, or at least as it has been up to now.

Google confirms that the next generations of your Pixels will not have the unlimited backupBut that doesn’t mean the upcoming Pixel 5a or Pixel 6 won’t come with some equivalent, or at least temporary, advantage. For example, in the current Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 come with three months of trial to Google One, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. Perhaps in the future they will add an equivalent offer but limited in time. In the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 the company already offered unlimited free storage of photos and videos in original quality with an expiration date, changed to high quality after that date.

This is how the unlimited free storage of photos and videos remains in the current Pixel

Google is going to keep unlimited the advantages of the current Pixel. These vary depending on the model, as we can see on the Google Photos support page:

Pixel (2016): You have unlimited free storage space in original quality. You will not be able to upload photos or videos in high quality.

Pixel 2: Until January 16, 2021, you have unlimited free storage space in original quality for all photos and videos that you upload to Google Photos from a Pixel 2 device. Photos and videos that you upload up to that date will remain free on original quality. From January 16, 2021, new photos and videos will be uploaded in high quality for free. If you upload new photos and videos in original quality, the space will be subtracted from the storage quota.

Pixel 3: Until January 31, 2022, you have unlimited free storage space in original quality for all photos and videos that you upload to Google Photos from a Pixel 3 device. Photos and videos that you upload up to that date will remain free in quality original. From January 31, 2022, new photos and videos will be uploaded in high quality for free. If you upload new photos and videos in original quality, the space will be subtracted from the storage quota.

Pixel 3a-5: You can upload your photos and videos in high quality or in original quality. The photos and videos that you upload in high quality from Pixel models 3a to 5 are free and unlimited. Photos and videos that you upload in original quality will be taken into account in the storage space of your Google account. See how to change the upload size and more information about storage plans.

