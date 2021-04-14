Google confirms the launch of the Google Pixel 5a, with 5G technology

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google has come up against rumors that the launch of its Pixel 5a 5G mobile was going to be canceled due to a shortage in the supply of processors. The company’s message is clear and blunt. Google has denied that the output of the Pixel 5a 5G has been canceled, and anticipates that it will be available later this year in the United States and Japan.

Google has denied the rumors that the launch of the mobile was going to be canceled

Although Google has acknowledged that the supply chain has limited availability of certain parts, that will not be an obstacle to the launch of one of the new models of the Pixel line. The Pixel 4a device was announced in August 2020 and went on sale shortly after. According to Google, there will also be little time between the announcement of its successor and its launch on the market.

Therefore, it is speculated that the Pixel 5a could be officially presented in society next May at Google I / O, the company’s annual developer conference. In addition to the model name, Google has announced that the Pixel 5a will incorporate 5G connectivity.

The first images of the Pixel 5a were made public in February, and in them you can see a model with a design almost identical to its predecessor. The phone is slightly taller and a bit thicker, and the only obvious difference is the power button, which protrudes from the smooth surface.

Otherwise, the new design keeps the dual-lens camera in the upper left corner and a 6.2-inch screen. The features of the cameras are the same as in the 4a model, and it seems that the 5a processor will be a new Qualcomm type. This new mobile also maintains the headphone jack in its design.

.