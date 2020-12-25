Tech NewsMobile

Google could be preparing a Pixel with an under-screen camera

By Abraham
A new design patent filed by Google suggests that Pixel smartphones will have an under-display front camera. Although the documents do not explicitly mention the presence of a camera under the screen, the images that accompany the patent show a phone that is all screen on the front. ZTE has already launched a smartphone with a front camera under the screen, and Xiaomi and OPPO have shown some prototypes. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is likely to arrive in the second half of 2021, is also expected to feature this technology. Under-screen cameras today offer poorer image quality because they let less light through. Another problem is the difference in the density of pixels per inch of the sensor area versus the rest of the screen. The ZTE Axon 20 5G is a clear example of these limitations. The performance of its front camera is below that of conventional cameras and the area above the camera is also quite visible.

 

