Google creates an app that blocks your mobile bought in installments if you don’t pay the bills

There is no doubt that high-end smartphones have increased in price in recent years, but even the most affordable ones represent a significant outlay for some people, especially in developing countries. This is why many manufacturers and operators offer installment payment programs to give consumers the option of paying a fraction of the price each month over a period of several years. According to XDA Developers, Google wants to make it easier for banks or other credit providers that their customers do not stop paying mobile bills and has launched an app called Device Lock Controller in the Play Store. This app allows your provider to remotely restrict access to your device if you don’t pay your bills. If your device is restricted, basic features like emergency calls and access to settings will still be available, but nothing more. Presumably, a credit provider such as a bank or other financial institution could preload the Google app before handing over the device to their customers, and if the latter can’t make a payment, they can remotely lock your phone. Google has explained that it has launched this application in collaboration with a Kenyan company called Safaricom. This company has a program called “Lipa Mdogo Mdogo” (“Pay Little by Little”) that allows Kenyans to buy a new Android Go Edition smartphone at affordable installments. On Safaricom’s FAQ page about this financing plan, the company says it will “lock the device” after 4 days without receiving a payment. Although Google has been asked if the company has plans to partner with more companies or financial institutions in the future, it has not responded so far.