Tech NewsApps

Google Digital Wellbeing prepares a function to automatically pause work apps outside of working hours

By Brian Adam
0
2
Google Digital Wellbeing prepares a function to automatically pause work apps outside of working hours
Google Digital Wellbeing Prepares A Function To Automatically Pause Work

Must Read

Apps

Google Digital Wellbeing prepares a function to automatically pause work apps outside of working hours

Brian Adam - 0
It was back in 2018 when, under the slogan "Technology should improve life, not distract us from it", Google presented its Digital...
Read more
Tech News

Spotify, will even non-paying users be able to listen to offline music for free?

Brian Adam - 0
Spotify, which during the quarantine recorded a boom in subscriptions to the premium service together with Apple Music, could soon allow even non-paying users...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi smartphone with two pop-up cameras coming to the market? Here are the patents

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to talking about innovative smartphones, Xiaomi always appears among the most avant-garde brand names. Every month a new patent appears...
Read more
Apps

Calls verified by Google will reach all Android with the Phone app

Brian Adam - 0
With Android clearly dominating the mobile landscape by number of active phones, each functionality that Google decides to make public after testing...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Digital Wellbeing prepares a function to automatically pause work apps outside of working hours

It was back in 2018 when, under the slogan “Technology should improve life, not distract us from it”, Google presented its Digital Wellbeing or Digital Wellbeing with Android 9 Pie. This new tool, relatively similar to ‘Time of use’ in iOS, came with the aim of helping us to be less dependent on the mobile.

Since then, Digital Wellbeing has been updated with new features and enhancements, such as ‘Distraction Free’ mode, greater control in ‘Rest’ mode and the ability to set timers on websites. Now, it seems that Google is preparing a new function that will allow you to establish a work profile to automatically pause certain apps once our workday is over.

The key is the programmable work profile

Telecommuting

Now that so many people have been forced to telecommute from home, one of the most widespread complaints is the inability to disconnect outside of our working hours. To help us in this task of separating our personal life from the professional, the next version of Digital Wellbeing Google is preparing a new feature.

As they have discovered in XDA, the code of the update to version 1.0.327635162 shows that Google is preparing a job profile developer which would automatically pause applications after the shift.

OnePlus already offers a function that allows you to configure work and life profiles preventing notifications of one from being displayed during the other’s hours

As we see in the chains of the latest version of Digital Wellbeing, users will have the option to “turn on and off” certain applications to help them disconnect from work. These code strings do not specify what it would mean to turn an application on and off, but if we take the similar tool offered by OnePlus as a reference, it could simply be limited to pausing the notifications of certain apps to not show them during the defined timeout.

Digital Wellbeing Code discovered by XDA in the latest version of Digital Wellbeing

Unlike the OnePlus tool, which also allows you to configure work and life profiles by preventing personal notifications from being displayed during work hours, everything indicates that Digital Wellbeing it will only focus on pausing working apps. But who knows, maybe Google could finally choose to extend the function both ways.

Via | XDA

Related Articles

Tech News

Spotify, will even non-paying users be able to listen to offline music for free?

Brian Adam - 0
Spotify, which during the quarantine recorded a boom in subscriptions to the premium service together with Apple Music, could soon allow even non-paying users...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi smartphone with two pop-up cameras coming to the market? Here are the patents

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to talking about innovative smartphones, Xiaomi always appears among the most avant-garde brand names. Every month a new patent appears...
Read more
Apps

Calls verified by Google will reach all Android with the Phone app

Brian Adam - 0
With Android clearly dominating the mobile landscape by number of active phones, each functionality that Google decides to make public after testing...
Read more
Tech News

Amazon: will the Scout delivery robot also arrive in Europe?

Brian Adam - 0
The Scout robot used by Amazon for deliveries may soon also arrive in Europe and the United Kingdom. To publish the Pocket-Lint indiscretion,...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Microsoft officially presents its new Xbox Series S, the ‘next-gen’ trimmed

Brian Adam - 0
It seems like a lie, but we are less than two months away from the arrival of the new generation of consoles and...
Read more
Science

Is the Y chromosome disappearing from circulation? Will there be no more males?

Brian Adam - 0
Research suggests that the Y chromosome, the coding gene that will determine whether the embryo will be male (denoted by XY) or female (denoted...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©