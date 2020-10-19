Google Discover changes how you indicate what news you like: with a heart

Google Discover, or Discover, is the Google application tab -and some launchers- where items are displayed of the entire network. There’s a bit of everything from cool articles to trivia and a good dose of clickbait, but luckily there are ways to tweak what you want to see and what you don’t.

One of the ways to train Google Discover was through the interest button, in which you could choose if you wanted to see more similar content, or less. That button is now disappearing from users, changing for a new one like button with a heart icon.

If you like it, sweetheart. If not…

Google is used to doing countless tests and trials in its applications, although it seems that the change in Google Discover is being activated to most of the users. There is a new one way to indicate that you like a news item: with a heart. This button appears instead of the previous button of the adjuster with which you could indicate if you wanted to see more or less content of that style.

The button works the same as its namesake on other social networks such as Twitter, so that if you press it, it becomes colored and, if not, it remains inactive. Google has not explained what happens when you press this button, so we do not know if you can later consult the articles that you liked or if it is used to train Discover to show you more similar content.

This button takes the place of the previous one, so there is currently no way to tell Google that show us less news similar to one we just saw. For that, we are relegated to the menu ⋮ where we can choose “I am not interested” or “Do not show news from this medium”, although they seem somewhat more radical options than those previously available.

Via | Android Police