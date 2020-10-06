Tech NewsApps

Google Discover launches web stories

By Brian Adam
Google Discover Launches Web Stories

A couple of years ago, Google began the testing phase of AMP Stories, a tool that integrates stories from the media directly into its search engine. Well, now under the new name of Web Stories begin to reach Google Discover.

The Google app will start showing the new Carousel of Stories at the top of the tab DiscoverYes, at the moment only three countries will be able to enjoy this novelty.

This is Web Stories

The web stories will be available starting today at United States, India and Brazil, but Google’s intention is to expand these stories to more countries and products.

With these stories, Google Discovery offers a new ** more visual and attractive way of consuming content **, since it allows us to see videos, audios and animations of the news and articles of our interests and favorite sites.

The operation of Web Stories does not have any mystery, since the behavior is the same as in Instagram or Facebook stories. In the carousel we can explore all the thumbnails and by touching a story it is played in full screen, allowing us to move forward or backward between the stories by touching the sides of the screen.

Stories

With this feature, Google wants to bring the stories to the more than 800 million people who use Discover each month. We hope that it won’t take long for Google to release this feature to the rest of the world.

Via | Google

