Google Drive improves search on iOS and Android, do you know how much?

All users who create a new Gmail account automatically get 15GB of space in the cloud from those in Mountain View so it is a service that affects billions of people around the world. So no matter how much we don’t use it, surely on some occasion we are going to have to stick with a document, a photo or a video that someone has shared through their menus and that there is no way to recover.

That is why, as we use it, Google Drive accumulates more and more information that needs to be found quickly. Especially if we take into account that to this day, it still has a serious flaw when it comes to allowing us to really organize its content as if it were a computer’s hard drive. So it is not surprising that those in Mountain View have decided to further optimize their searches.

Fixes on iOS and Android

The fact is that just a few hours ago, Google has published an update on its official blog in which it warns of some changes in the search engine within the cloud, to make it easier to locate any information related to a criterion that we can decide. And apparently in this advance by the Americans, these changes not only affect the files we have stored there, but also any item that could be related to what we need.

Improved search on Google Drive. Google

This is the case of contacts, which will also appear above all linked to those shared documents in which we work with other people. Either from a computer or from a mobile device with IOS or Android. In addition to those results focused on what we are looking for, Google Drive will also suggest us as we type in the text box. In the same way that it already happens when we open Chrome and type a few letters in the North American search engine.

This new improvement in the search engine will allow us to have more at hand everything we store in the cloud, as Google confirms in its publication, where it explains that all these news are caused by the Covid-19 crisiswhere “more people need to get work done even when they’re away from their desk. Finding files quickly and easily on your phone helps ensure that you can still share, review, collaborate and create, wherever you are.” As always, this update will arrive over the next few days.