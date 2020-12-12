Tech News

Google Drive improves search on iOS and Android, do you know how much?

By Brian Adam
0
10
Google Drive improves search on iOS and Android, do you know how much?
Google Drive Improves Search On Ios And Android, Do You

Must Read

Entertainment

Do you have music on your mobile? Spotify offers to be your default player

Brian Adam - 0
Surely many of you remember those early days of smartphones when there were no streaming music services and we all had to carry our...
Read more
Apple

Good models from 700 euros goods test checks large notebooks: All against Apple 09/28/2020

Abraham - 0
In the large notebook test over 15 inches, Warentest wanted the middle class to compete against each other. The Apple notebook steals the show...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, your new watch that lacks (almost) nothing

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi is one of the most important manufacturers in the world of wearables, if not the most important. Its cheap activity wristbands, included in...
Read more
Latest news

You can now use Apple Music through Google’s virtual assistant

Brian Adam - 0
Apple Music is a streaming music service that was born mainly to become an alternative to giants like Spotify within the Cupertino ecosystem. Hence...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

All users who create a new Gmail account automatically get 15GB of space in the cloud from those in Mountain View so it is a service that affects billions of people around the world. So no matter how much we don’t use it, surely on some occasion we are going to have to stick with a document, a photo or a video that someone has shared through their menus and that there is no way to recover.

That is why, as we use it, Google Drive accumulates more and more information that needs to be found quickly. Especially if we take into account that to this day, it still has a serious flaw when it comes to allowing us to really organize its content as if it were a computer’s hard drive. So it is not surprising that those in Mountain View have decided to further optimize their searches.

Fixes on iOS and Android

The fact is that just a few hours ago, Google has published an update on its official blog in which it warns of some changes in the search engine within the cloud, to make it easier to locate any information related to a criterion that we can decide. And apparently in this advance by the Americans, these changes not only affect the files we have stored there, but also any item that could be related to what we need.

Improved search on Google Drive. Google

This is the case of contacts, which will also appear above all linked to those shared documents in which we work with other people. Either from a computer or from a mobile device with IOS or Android. In addition to those results focused on what we are looking for, Google Drive will also suggest us as we type in the text box. In the same way that it already happens when we open Chrome and type a few letters in the North American search engine.

This new improvement in the search engine will allow us to have more at hand everything we store in the cloud, as Google confirms in its publication, where it explains that all these news are caused by the Covid-19 crisiswhere “more people need to get work done even when they’re away from their desk. Finding files quickly and easily on your phone helps ensure that you can still share, review, collaborate and create, wherever you are.” As always, this update will arrive over the next few days.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Entertainment

Do you have music on your mobile? Spotify offers to be your default player

Brian Adam - 0
Surely many of you remember those early days of smartphones when there were no streaming music services and we all had to carry our...
Read more
Apple

Good models from 700 euros goods test checks large notebooks: All against Apple 09/28/2020

Abraham - 0
In the large notebook test over 15 inches, Warentest wanted the middle class to compete against each other. The Apple notebook steals the show...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, your new watch that lacks (almost) nothing

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi is one of the most important manufacturers in the world of wearables, if not the most important. Its cheap activity wristbands, included in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©