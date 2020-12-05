Huawei and Samsung each deliver their own cloud offerings with their phones. We show the differences to Google Drive and check whether the simultaneous use of several cloud services is worthwhile.

Google Drive is the standard cloud service in Android. It is preinstalled on many cell phones and if this is not the case, it can be conveniently downloaded as an app from the Google Play Store.

But with Huawei and Samsung, two other, large Android smartphone manufacturers offer their own cloud services, some with services that are quite similar to Google Drive.

The question arises as to which of the offers is the best and whether it might also be worthwhile to use two services in parallel?

Samsung Cloud

Samsung is providing 15 gigabytes of storage space in the cloud to buyers of its smartphones and tablets. With the Samsung Cloud service you can synchronize appointments and tasks, as well as addresses, pictures and videos, notes, voice memos and S-Note entries. The cloud remembers your web bookmarks, saved pages and open tabs.

In addition, you can use the storage space thanks to “Samsung Cloud Drive” to store files, just like on other online hard drives. Up to 2 gigabytes of data can be shared with other users every day via short-term links – practical.

Samsung Cloud

You can create the required Samsung user account on the mobile device. There the Samsung Cloud appears like the other services in the settings under “Cloud and Accounts”.

You will also find the associated data backup in the settings of the Samsung Cloud. It allows you to back up app data, for example phone, messages, documents and music. It also keeps contacts and calendars safe. If necessary, you can restore this data, for example on a new smartphone or after you have reset your phone to factory settings for a repair.

Aside from the smartphone, you can access the mobile phone photos stored in the Samsung Cloud and Samsung Cloud Drive files via a browser. You can also manage the backups in the browser, for example. In the Windows Store there is a Samsung app called “Gallery” that enables targeted access to images and videos in the Samsung Cloud.

If you don’t have enough storage space, you can expand it for a fee. 50 gigabytes cost 99 cents a month, 200 gigabytes 2.99 euros a month.

Huawei Cloud

Huawei gives buyers who opt for a cell phone from – logically – Huawei or its subsidiary brand Honor, a comparatively slim 5 gigabytes. A prerequisite is a model on which Huawei’s Android variant EMUI runs at least version 5.1.

You can use the storage space of the Huawei Cloud for photos, videos and screenshots that you shoot or film on your branded phones and tablets. There is also space for other files on the online hard drive and Huawei also uses them to synchronize contacts, appointments and WiFi access data.

If you still use the cloud to store backups of your devices there, you will quickly find out: 5 gigabytes of storage space is not enough for long. The upgrade to 50 gigabytes costs 1 cent in the first month, then 0.99 euros.

In addition to using your mobile phone and tablet, you can also access the data in the Huawei Cloud using a browser. However, this only works to a limited extent and is not suitable, for example, for uploading data from the PC to the mobile phone.

Huawei could have made a smart move in choosing the server location. The servers are located within the EU – an important prerequisite for the GDPR-compliant use of the Huawei cloud. That could convince business customers in particular.

For comparison: Google Drive

Google is particularly generous with storage space: you get 15 gigabytes for free via Google Drive . It doesn’t matter which brand your cell phone comes from. All you have to do is make sure you can install the related apps.

As with Huawei and Samsung, the function for backing up smartphones and tablets is also limited to Google’s devices. Only Nexus and Pixel smartphones save your data (specifically: apps, call lists, device settings, contacts, calendars, sometimes also SMS, photos and videos) in the cloud and can restore them from there.

Google Drive

Google Drive proves to be extremely powerful in functional terms. Almost any folder on the PC or Mac can be synchronized with Google Drive using the Backup & Sync software. You can access your files almost anywhere and with any device – via Backup & Sync, via mobile apps or even via the browser.

The files stored on Google Drive can also be shared. In addition, Google provides extensive web-based applications free of charge with which you can edit and create files. These include, for example, the Google Docs office package , the omnipresent Google Calendar, the Google Contacts address book, and Google Photos image processing and management.

There is a small limitation on storage space: Google also counts emails stored in Gmail on this. Depending on usage behavior, this can mean that you have to subtract a few gigabytes from the 15 gigabytes of free storage.

Fortunately, the memory can also be expanded on Google. Upgrading to 100 gigabytes costs 1.99 euros per month, 200 gigabytes 2.99 euros and 2 terabytes 9.99 euros per month. Packages with 10 and 20 terabytes are also available for EUR 99.99 and EUR 199.99 per month.

Conclusion

Overall, the Huawei Cloud is not only the youngest of the three offers, but also the one with the least range of functions. Samsung started earlier and is mainly therefore more powerful. Overall, the Koreans are developing their cloud quite slowly.

Google Drive, on the other hand, shows that it is an important product for Google. Accordingly, the scope of services is the largest and thanks to tariffs with 1 terabyte of storage space and more, it can also be used professionally.

In contrast, the clouds from Huawei and Samsung seem like half-hearted attempts at customer loyalty. They are still recommended because they provide basic backup functions for the mobile devices of the respective manufacturer.

From a purely functional point of view, our tip is therefore: Activate the backup functions of the Samsung or Huawei cloud and use Google for calendar, contacts, photos and files. However, those who prefer certain brands or who generally distrust them may see things differently.