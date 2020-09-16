Google Drive will delete files from the trash forever after 30 days of deleting them

The files that are removed from Google Drive are not really deleted since they go to the trash, but soon we will have to be very careful with those files or we will not have the option to recover them: Google confirms that the trash will be emptied automatically by permanently deleting the content. The quarantine period will be the same as for Gmail: 30 days.

How many times have you regretted deleting something and found with relief that it was in the trash? Restoring deleted files is an option from physical devices, also from cloud services. And Google Drive is one of those services: the trash accumulates everything that is being eliminated and gives the option of manually emptying it or restoring what was deleted. Until now the files were left indefinitely, which gave peace of mind. As of October 13 that changes.

After 30 days the files in the trash will be deleted forever

The novelty will arrive in the Google cloud on October 13: from that date, the platform’s trash will activate automatic operation to permanently delete all the files that have remained there for 30 days. This is done to equate Drive with Gmail, as specified by the company in this G Suite release.

The change in the operation of the trash will be for all users, both those of G Suite and non-professionals: Google help already warns of the entry into force of automatic deletion. For now, everything will continue as before (the files remain in the trash until the user deletes them permanently or restores them), but soon Drive will launch notifications warning of the 30-day period each time a new item is removed from the account.

We will have to take into account the definitive automatic deletion since we will not be able to trust ourselves again: If we get confused, any file deleted by mistake will no longer exist. The 30-day margin is loose, but it’s not too big either.

Via | 9to5Google