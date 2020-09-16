Tech NewsApps

Google Duo for Android recovers screen sharing two years after deleting it

By Brian Adam
0
13
Google Duo for Android recovers screen sharing two years after deleting it
Google Duo For Android Recovers Screen Sharing Two Years After

Must Read

Tech News

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

Brian Adam - 0
After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to "fix" some small "forgetfulness" related to Windows 10. More...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Review: no revolution, but an excellent confirmation

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched its expected Mi Band 5 without real revolutions, but confirming the good things we have seen in the past. This year the...
Read more
Tech News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme

Brian Adam - 0
Following the presentation made by Apple, in which it was confirmed that iPad Air 4 is equipped with an A14 Bionic processor with a...
Read more
Apps

Google Duo for Android recovers screen sharing two years after deleting it

Brian Adam - 0
In 2018, Google Duo Screen sharing was released in May, but to the surprise of many, after three months Google suddenly eliminated...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Duo for Android recovers screen sharing two years after deleting it

In 2018, Google Duo Screen sharing was released in May, but to the surprise of many, after three months Google suddenly eliminated this feature. Now, more than two years later and again by surprise, Google’s video calling app recover screen sharing.

Google has announced that we can now share the screen with Google Duo so we can share more moments with our contactssuch as searching for and watching videos together, or planning activities during a video call.

Sharing on Google Duo

When making a video call among its options we will see a new icon of the silhouette of a phone which will allow us share everything that appears on our screen. We will stop broadcasting through our camera to broadcast the screen of our device.

In the announcement of the launch of this feature, Google has limited itself to saying that “we can now use screen sharing”, but it seems that they have not activated this function yet. It is unknown if a new update is missing or that the company activates the sharing function from its servers.

The sharing of the screen will also serve as remote technical support, since if a family member or friend has a problem with the mobile we can see their screen and guide them step by step to try to solve the problem.

Google Duo: high-quality video calls

Google Duo: high-quality video calls

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Communication

Related Articles

Tech News

Windows 10, Microsoft releases Dark Mode for a ‘forgotten area’

Brian Adam - 0
After implementing a functionality as useful as it is simple for Insiders, Microsoft returns to "fix" some small "forgetfulness" related to Windows 10. More...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Review: no revolution, but an excellent confirmation

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has launched its expected Mi Band 5 without real revolutions, but confirming the good things we have seen in the past. This year the...
Read more
Tech News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 at 5nm? The rumors come from Xiaomi and Realme

Brian Adam - 0
Following the presentation made by Apple, in which it was confirmed that iPad Air 4 is equipped with an A14 Bionic processor with a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©