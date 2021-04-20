- Advertisement -

When Google presented its map applications with those spectacular satellite views, the Mountain Viewers did not imagine that they were laying the foundations of the first time travel since, for the first time in history, we could have in the palm of the hand is a tool capable of showing how the face of the Earth changes from decade to decade. At that time they were not aware of the enormous work that was coming their way but now, thanks to Google Earth, it has already become clear that they are at work with it. And the thing is that with one of the last published versions of the Mountain View app for Android, a nice way of traveling through time has appeared through the photos that the platform accumulates on maps of cities that date, in some cases, 80 years ago. Google Earth Time-lapse: Travel 37 Years Back in Time and See How the Planet Has Changed Google Earth received its first major update since 2017 on Thursday. The highlight is a new time-lapse feature that lets you see how much the planet has changed. in the last 37 years, and it’s pretty impressive what you can find. With Google Earth Timelapse you can search anywhere on the system’s extensive world map and, thanks to more than 24 million satellite photos, compare how that place looked in 1984 versus how it looks today. You can also see how the planet has changed during any period in between, or watch a time-lapse video and see how global warming, deforestation and urban sprawl have affected a specific region. Google Earth also has some featured sections that show some of the more important changes. You can check it out by visiting g.co/Timelapse and entering any location or browsing some of the featured places. Comprised of 800 clips in 4K, it will be updated annually Google Earth has always been a fun way to visualize the world. But this new feature called “Time-lapse” puts the change that the planet has undergone in perspective. The data doesn’t show all the bad news either. Some regions have suffered tremendous stress. Google points out that time-lapse is now “the biggest video on the planet, on our planet.” Google has uploaded about 800 clips in 4K for those who want to get even more detail focused on specific regions. They can be downloaded or viewed on YouTube in 2D or 3D. It is best to see them if you have free time: they are brief, but you will waste hours watching them one after the other. Google plans to update the time-lapse data annually. It promises to add new satellite images throughout the decade.