Google Earth Timelapse shows us how the Earth has changed in 37 years

While Google has become one of the main engines for millions of users, from its web browser to applications for smart devices, one of its greatest feats is and will continue to be Google Earth. And it is that as part of what the company calls “biggest update since 2017«, Google Earth Timelapse was released today, a new function with which we can see and explore a sequence of photos of the planet made up of more than 24 million high definition images taken for the last 37 years.

A titanic project that, in addition to Google itself, has involved Carnegie Mellon University, the support of the United States government, the European Union, NASA and the Landsat program of the United States Geological Survey. “We process 24 million satellite images from 1984 to 2020, that is, thousands of trillions of pixels. In total, it took more than 2 million hours of processing on thousands of machines in Google Cloud to compile. 20 petabytes of satellite imagery in a single video mosaic the size of 4.4 therapy pixels”.

So, one of the most obvious differences that we can find will be man’s own expansion, not only with the growth and change of some of the main cities and capitals, but especially in some areas of incipient development. Although perhaps more surprising are impressive cases of the city of Dubai, which not only arose out of nowhere in the middle of a desert area, but continues to gain ground from the sea even today; or the irrigation fields created in Saudi Arabia, which are gradually turning green one of the driest areas on the planet.

In addition to free exploration, the Google Earth Timelapse page itself also shares some small spots on its maps, showing some of the most emblematic points of our planet, from oceans, forests and jungles, to cities, in which you can see the bigger changes during these years.

“Our planet has undergone rapid environmental change in the last half century, more than at any other time in human history. Many of us have experienced these changes in our own communities, while for others, the effects feel abstract and distant.”.

And it is that although the objective of Google Earth Timelapse is that any user can see directly the changes and modifications of the planet’s ecosystems, caused mainly by human beings during these almost four decades, precisely this has led to a special nuance when it comes to alerting or signaling the human impact on some natural ecosystems.

“As we watched what was happening, five themes emerged: forest change, urban growth, temperature increases, energy sources, and the fragile beauty of our world.”. Desolate images that put a face to events such as the fires in Australia, the melting of glaciers in Alaska, the deforestation of South America, or the huge sinkholes in the mines of Mongolia, among many others.

