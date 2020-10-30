Tech NewsApps

Google enters the business of VPN for Android: it will include one in Google One

By Brian Adam
Google has announced that it will offer VPN services (data tunnel between servers with greater security and privacy) to Google One customers. It will be included from 2 TB accounts (9.99 euros per month), will be integrated into the Google One app and will start first in the United States.

VPNs have become very popular on smartphones for several reasons, although a couple of them are the most important: have more privacy in connections and also simulate access from another country. VPN apps are common among those who do not want to transfer data to their operators, for example, also among those who want extra protection (which is not always fulfilled). With such popularity Google has thought that it should also sign up for VPNs. After all, the company has one of the largest server networks on the planet.

VPN for Google One clients

Google’s VPN cannot be hired independently, at least for now. As confirmed by the company itself, the VPN will be included within the services it offers with Google One, the cloud storage service for individuals. Until now, Google One allowed to expand the space of Drive or Google Photos, it also offered remote backups for Android devices. With the arrival of the VPN, Google One greatly increases its capabilities.

With the VPN, Google One expands the possibilities of the cloud to offer more security and privacy to its users. The activation will be done from the Google One application itself (it is not operational at the moment): once the VPN is connected, all the information it will ‘tunnel’ between the mobile and the destination centers taking advantage of Google servers. The company ensures that it will offer encrypted connections, hide the real IP of the device, protect against attacks and it will make the connection in public WiFi networks more secure. Furthermore, Google ensures that it will not record usage data, will not sell information and will not track advertising.

The VPN will encrypt the connections by forwarding them through Google’s servers, but it will not allow you to choose the IP of another country

The Google One VPN will be available soon in the United States. It will then expand to other regions, the company says. Y Only Google One customers with a minimum account of 2 TB per month can access it, which costs 9.99 euros per month (or 99.99 euros per year).

