Google exhausts its search for permissiveness in antitrust

Google already has its Microsoft moment. The US Department of Justice will sue her on antitrust grounds. The presidential election can do little for Google’s cause, even if there is a change. It will be a long fight.

So far, Google has shown skill in dodging vigilantes. In 2012, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommended suing the giant for anti-competitive practices such as blocking its advertisers from running campaigns on rival platforms. But the FTC only got promises from Google. Dozens of employees of the firm entered the Obama administration, and vice versa.

Since the FTC declined to pursue the case, Alphabet’s size and importance has skyrocketed. Along with Facebook, it dominates digital advertising in the US, but even that understates its control: it will receive more than 70% of search advertising spending this year, according to eMarketer. The second, Amazon, has only 16%.

In contrast to Obama, Trump has lobbied his Administration to control the tech giants, and Attorney General Bill Barr made suing Google a priority. Alphabet can buy time by defying demand. You may figure that an Administration with Joe Biden could be more understanding. Republicans, after all, have cited anti-conservative bias as one reason for targeting companies like Google.

But even if the winds change, Sundar Pichai will face an uphill battle. After 16 months of investigation, the Democratic-led Congressional antitrust subcommittee recommended on 6 ways to promote competition in technology, ranging from tougher antitrust laws to the possible unbundling of some platforms. Two decades ago, Microsoft took on the government over its nearly ubiquitous operating systems. He won, but at a cost: he let Apple’s iPhone rob him of the leadership in smartphone technology. It appears that Google has exhausted its search for permissiveness to avoid a similar clash.

