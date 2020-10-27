Today the new Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are on sale, and it is curious to see how Google has shown a special interest in explaining to all its users what are all the tasks that they can carry out in the new terminals, thanks to its operating system iOS 14 which, as you well know, is one of the ones that has brought the most changes to the platform in recent years.

So from the Google blog, they have not wanted to miss the opportunity to welcome the new terminals with a collection of news that we can enjoy with some of their apps, which have been updated in recent weeks, precisely to get on the new generation car in the best possible conditions. Although it must be pointed out to those of Mountain View that all the improvements they refer to are just as enjoyable on an iPhone12, as on an iPhone 8 or an iPhone X, XS or 11.

Widgets, default apps and privacy

In his post a few hours ago, Google reminds us of four main novelties that we can take advantage of to keep those of Mountain View even more present on the home screens of our iPhone: the first is the widgets. The parents of Android are as happy as castanets to see that Apple has given its arm to twist and have openly copied them. That is why they invite us to fill the screen with modules with the search engine, Photos, Keep, Lens, etc.

Google widgets in iOS 14.

If with the widgets we do not have enough, default apps are a good way to use Chrome and Gmail at all times And forget about the solutions that Apple adds with iOS 14. Remember that since the launch of the new OS, it is possible to easily modify which applications open certain links without the operating system asking us all the time, leaving aside both Safari and Mail.

The third reason is found on the screen of our Apple Watch, to which the native apps of Google Maps or YouTube Music have arrived in recent weeks, in such a way that we can already use them in an absolutely native way. In addition, they have their own complications to add to the dials that we use with watchOS 7. And finally, Google reminds us of the new features that guarantee privacy of the information that we store in their apps and that in recent weeks have gained the ability to block them when we leave them, forcing the user to use Face ID (or Touch ID) to access them again.