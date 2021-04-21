google explains why webview failed on android phones

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Many of you will remember a general problem in Android phones that occurred weeks ago. Thanks to this failure, many users saw their apps suddenly stop working. When these apps were opened, error messages were displayed on the screen inviting to close these apps. A failure that affected mobile phones from many manufacturers, such as Xiaomi, Samsung or Motorola. This issue was ultimately resolved with a software update to the app behind this issue, which was “Android System Webview“Something that now Google has wanted to explain, both what happened and the measures it has taken to prevent a repeat.

A failure that will never happen again

Google logo Michel Euler AP

After the waters have calmed down, Google wanted to tell what happened specifically those days for Android phones to give this general failure. And according to the statement issued by Google itself, everything has been due to a Failure with Chrome and WebView experimentation and configuration technology, which has generated the known instability in these apps of millions of Android mobiles that used this technology. Logically it is a superficial explanation, because most of us are not going to go into technical details about what has really caused this problem. But that is the explanation, and from Google they also want to advance what will be the master lines of action to prevent this from being repeated on Android mobiles.

Basically what Google advances is what it is going to do closer monitoring of the application, with more updates and analysis of possible failures, basically an increase in the support of the application so that in case of a failure it can be detected instantly. Also to avoid situations like those experienced, from Google will add a “safe mode” to this application, so that when instability problems similar to those that we have known recently are detected, the application is able to go back to previous versions that do not have those stability problems. That was precisely the solution provided by Google while the app was being updated.

Google also announces that it will accelerate the update mechanisms of Chrome and WebView from the Play Store, precisely so that the application is always installed and up to date as quickly and efficiently as possible. So it seems that Google has learned its lesson, and will spend more time monitoring the operation of this technology so that errors and failures of this type do not end up reaching the end user.

>