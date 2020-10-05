Tech NewsApps

Google finally abandons Daydream VR in Android 11

By Brian Adam
0
18
Google permanently abandons Daydream VR on Android 11
Google Finally Abandons Daydream Vr In Android 11

Google permanently abandons Daydream VR on Android 11

The death of Google’s VR platform powered by a mobile phone inside a special viewer had been known for a year, with the arrival of the Google Pixel 4, which no longer had support. Since then no new devices have been certified with Daydream support, but previous terminals had to continue to work with existing apps. Not for much longer.

Google has updated the Daydream support page to emphasize the end of support for the official Daydream app on Android 11. In fact, the application has not been updated since September last year, but Google makes it clear that it has no intention of applying any fix in case there is any incompatibility in Android 11: the application is officially abandoned to its fate.

Final goodbye to the official app

Daydream2

Google Daydream was born in 2016 as an improved version of Google Cardboard technology that, instead of using a viewer made mainly with cardboard, consisted of certified viewers like the Daydream View.

The dream of virtual reality based on the phone lasted about three years, and in 2019 Google launched the Google Pixel 4 without support for Daydream, announcing the end of technology. New Daydream-compatible mobiles have not been certified for a year, but available content will continue to be available to users of previously released compatible mobiles.

The latter is going to be a bit more complicated now, as Google has confirmed that has abandoned the official Daydream application to its fate, responsible for configuring the viewer and remote, as well as a centralized place to find applications compatible with Daydream. This is what is said about it on the support page:

Daydream app support ends with Android 11

Thanks for using Daydream View. The Daydream VR app is no longer supported by Google and may not work properly on some devices with Android 11 or higher. Many third-party applications and Daydream experiences may continue to be available as separate applications on Google Play. We do not expect users to lose account information or functionality in these third-party apps as a result of the end of support for the official Daydream app.

That is, the official app is officially abandoned to its fate and may not work properly on Android 11, but third party applications should continue to work on supported devices, at least for now, though without any warranty.

Via | Android Police

