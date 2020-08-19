Google – Fitbit: the EU opens an investigation for the processing of ute data

Tech GiantsGoogleTech NewsSmart Gadgets

By Brian Adam
After the rumors of the past few days, the European Commission has announced the opening of an investigation into theGoogle’s acquisition of Fitbit. This was announced by the European Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager.

In note issued by the European Commission, and reported by ADNKronos, we read that “the Commission is concerned that this transaction will further strengthen Google’s position in the online advertising market, increasing the already vast amount of data that Google can use for the personalization of the ads it shows“.

Vestager, which today gave the go-ahead for so-called broadband vouchers, in reference to Fitbit devices said that “the use of wearable devices by European consumers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This will go hand in hand with exponential growth of the data generated through these devices“, and precisely, for this reason, it was decided to clarify the story as Fitbit has played a leading role in the wearable market.

These data provide key information on the life and health situation of users of these devices. Our investigation aims to ensure that Google’s control over data collected via wearable devices following the transaction does not distort competition” concluded Vestager.

