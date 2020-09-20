Tech GiantsGoogleLatest newsTech NewsReviews

Google – Fitbit, the EU wants to make it clear: an acquisition investigation is on the way?

By Brian Adam
Google - Fitbit, the EU wants to make it clear: an acquisition investigation is on the way?
Google - Fitbit, the EU wants to make it clear: an acquisition investigation is on the way?Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, made official last year, ended under the lens of the European Union. According to reports from Reuters, in fact, the Antitrust of the Old Continent would be close to open an investigation to clarify the operation.

The basis of the investigation would be the processing of users’ personal data, the compliance with the rules of the GDPR and possible violations of privacy which, reports the international news agency, could put Google in an even more prominent position in the online advertising market.

Before giving the green light the European Commission want to shed some light on the matter, and apparently it may take at least four months before the final green signal.

In recent months, various consumer groups from across Europe, the United States, Mexico, Canada and Brazil have raised concerns about the acquisition and argued that the agreement between Google and Fitbit could be a “test case” for regulators’ ability to prevent. the monopoly of data. The search engine for its part immediately responded to European regulators stressing that will not use Fitbit’s health data to target advertisements, but according to the Financial Times, the guarantee was not enough to convince regulators. Officials intend to ask for further concessions: in particular there is talk of an opening of Fitbit data to third-party developers, but also a commitment on the non-use of such data to improve their search engine.

