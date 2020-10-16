Google has announced the end of its “hangout” messaging service

Silicon Valley: Technology company Google has announced that it will end its private messaging service “Hangouts” and move its users to Google Chat.

On Thursday, the company unveiled its one Blog post I mentioned that in the first half of 2021, all users will be transferred from Hangouts to Google Chat. The post states that to facilitate this migration, Google Hangouts users’ accounts will be transferred to Google Chat with their contacts and secure history.

According to Google, in order to implement the rules and regulations introduced in the European Union and the United States from 2021, it was necessary to remove call phone features from the hangout. Hangout users will start receiving calling credit refunds this month and the service will be phased out by next year.

It should be noted that Google launched this cross-platform messaging application in 2013, while Google’s social media platform “Google Plus” had also failed to compete with Facebook, which was publicly announced in April 2019. Has been closed since.