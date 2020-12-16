Google has to correct a route of its maps after a death by freezing

- Advertisement -

We all know that Google Maps is an extremely useful tool for our day to day Because not only does it offer us information on businesses, companies and locations of all kinds, but it always shows us the best routes to save time, taking into account things such as traffic, construction works or specific incidents that may occur.

Now, there are circumstances in which a good paper map and updated weather information will be better than relying on the artificial intelligence behind the platform, since when we go through the field, or we ask for routes that are not the usual ones, it usually fails or offer us results that do not make sense: it leads us to roads that are impractical with the car and even to points that have no exit and that force us to go around several kilometers.

The “highway of bones” is to blame

The point is that these misunderstandings are still an anecdote to tell later to our friends when they finish well, but it was not the case that has forced the Americans to eliminate from their route maps a route that passes through one of the most dangerous areas (meteorologically speaking) of Russia. It is the P-504, also known as the “road of the bones” and that when these dates arrive suffers temperatures of -50º.

Precisely, a couple of 18-year-old boys were trying to travel from Yakutsk to Magadan by a route suggested by Google Maps when they ended up in that place and their car was damaged due to a problem in the radiator. It is a practically wild place, which is cut off due to its heavy snowfalls and which can cause extremely dangerous situations if those who travel it suffer some kind of problem, as was the case.

That journey, which exceeds 30 hours along the path suggested by Google Maps, It began on November 28 but soon the authorities began the search of the two boys when they did not reach their destination. The rescue took place on December 5, when they found the car under a huge layer of snow and one of the two boys died of frostbite. The second, although with serious symptoms, was transferred to a hospital where he recounted what happened.

After learning of the incident, Google has decided to eliminate the passage through that “road of bones” during these times when the cold and snow make it practically impassable, so any route created through its application no longer takes this path into account. Of course, unlike the 31 hours needed to cover that route between Yakutsk and Magadan, the new route represents an increase of three hours that, given what happened, no one will consider a waste of time.