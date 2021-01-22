Google hasn’t updated iOS apps for a month: does the data collection policy have to do with it?

- Advertisement -

It is mystery around Google iOS applications. As noted by Ubergizmo’s colleagues, in fact, the search engine giant hasn’t released an update for its iPhone and iPad apps for more than a month, and there are many hypotheses around this choice.

In fact, many hypothesize that this is due to iOS Application Data Collection Policy, which was introduced with iOS 14 and which had also sparked protests from Facebook, which went so far as to buy some pages in various American newspapers to raise public awareness and protest against Apple which, however, from his song has not backed down.

In fact, Apple has asked for greater transparency from app developers, in particular on the data type and permissions requested from users. Google, therefore, rather than opening a confrontation with the Apple (which uses its own search engine on the mobile operating system) may have “circumvented” this policy by not updating the applications, but we do not know how long this condition can last.

In a statement for TechCrunch dated January 5, however, Google had stated that it would update the apps within two weeks, but there is still no trace of such updates.