Google Health Studies, Google’s tool for researching diseases

By Brian Adam
In times as complicated as we live in, technology has been an invaluable aid in finding outlets. Thus, we were able to see how, during the strongest months of the pandemic, mobile applications became part of the solution. In this sense, Google has launched a new application whose purpose is to support disease research, through the information provided by users.

Its name is Google Health Studies and it is currently active, focused on the study of respiratory diseases.

This is how Google will start disease research

Google Health Studies screenshots

Google Health Studies screenshots

The idea behind Google Health Studies is to generate a direct link between people who suffer from a disease and the experts. In this way, users will have the possibility to tell everything about their disease and this will serve as input for researchers.

As we mentioned before, the app is trained with the investigation of respiratory diseases. For this, Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital have joined this initiative so that the app begins to operate.

User participation in Google Health Studies is based on answering a set of questions regarding their illness. In this way, they will inform about their symptoms, the treatments they follow and the care measures they take. All responses will generate a database that will be analyzed by the health professionals involved in the project.

Although so far it only focuses on respiratory diseases, it is expected that new institutions and research will continue to be added. The application works on Android and so far it is only functional in the United States.

This Google initiative opens the door to research and scientific studies that will be carried out more quickly, thanks to the information provided by people.

To know the app, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

