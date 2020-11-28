Google hides movies to download for free on Google Maps in the UK

Google has started offering free movie downloads on mobile to promote the high download speeds of its new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The company explains its’ mobile cinema ‘as follows: Because it’s gifting season, we have our own gift for you: If you’re in the UK, you can download classic movies, like’ Four Weddings and a Funeral ‘or’ The Monty Python’s Life of Brian ”, all from a single Google Maps, now through December 10th. Transport yourself to a world of nostalgia by searching the map for symbols that represent the movies in relevant places. If you find one, you will receive a code to rediscover and enjoy the film on Google Play You can find the interactive Google map here and it is currently only available in the UK.

Google will add new movies every three days, with each day dedicated to a different genre. On the 28th, it will add comedy films, while on December 1, it will offer a new batch of period films. Later, on December 4, it will offer thriller genre films and on December 7, drama genre. Google is promoting this mobile cinema experience with its new Pixels with 5G connectivity, but you can actually use any smartphone and connection to download it whenever you are in the UK.