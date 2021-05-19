Google I / O 2021: lots of AI, Android 12 and improved Workspace

Google will hold its Google I / O 2021 tech conference this week. Although it is mostly focused on developers, the keynote kick-off showed a lot of interesting innovations from Google. Android 12’s new look stands out, as do the enhancements to Google’s answer to Microsoft Teams: Workspace .

Android 12 is going to Material You with new look

The look of Android 12 had to change, according to Google. It comes under the name ‘Material You’ with a whole new style full of colors. It is possible to adjust the colors of the system and make your phone more in line with your outfit, your mood or your case. More important, however, is the inside: Android 12 will soon get a new privacy dashboard, the beta of which is available from today. Here you get more control over which data an app wants from you.

Google Workspace just got a little better

The art of Teams is that it brings all kinds of Microsoft capabilities together in one place. Until now, Google has struggled here and there to do that in its Workspace. It hopes to take a new step in that direction thanks to Smart Canvas. Smart Canvas is a kind of project tool in which you can brainstorm alone, for example, but in which you can also link to other Workspace applications. It is also possible to start a Meet-call in one go.

WearOS and Tizen go together

Google and Samsung are joining forces. Not that they are going to make smartphones or televisions together, but an operating system for wearables, especially smartwatches. Google already had its Wear OS and Samsung had Tizen, but from now on they make up Wear. The fact that it is now one platform should ensure that apps load faster, but also that the battery lasts longer, which is very welcome with a wearable.

A virtual face-to-face meeting with Starline

Project Starline is the project in which Google hopes to provide people with a virtual yet realistic face-to-face meeting. It works by making a set-up with high res cameras and depth sensors. This will then create a 3D model of the person you are having a meeting with, giving you the feeling that you are having a face-to-face meeting. In addition, Google is also working to improve the camera of its tech, so that they are better at showing skin color.

Google Photos creates moving photos from two photos

Google Photo can now estimate what happened between those photos in terms of movement by linking two photos. By imitating this, an animated photo is created, a kind of moving photo. New Memories are also added, which, for example, play with the patterns in your photos. If you take photos that not everyone who uses your phone sometimes needs to see, you can create a folder with a password within Google Photos. You will not see the photos in the app.

Google comes with a health tool to examine birthmarks

Spots on the skin, go to the doctor immediately? While medical advice from a doctor always takes precedence, Google has come up with a health tool that allows you to scan and check your skin. This way you can better understand skin problems or see whether a particular mole is becoming a problem.

The password manager is getting better

Google’s Password Manager will soon allow you to change your password on a particular site in the Password Manager. That means you no longer have to surf to that site to change your password.

Digital car key? Your Android phone

With 3 billion active Android devices in the world, Google has a lot of influence and can make life considerably easier. If you have a particular Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phone, you can use digital car keys within Android 12 (via UWB and NFC). What you also need for it is a car and if possible a BMW. That is the only brand for which the option is available.

Television remote control? Your Android phone

It was already possible with the iPhone and AppleTV, but Google will release the remote control tool for Android later this year . This one comes in very handy when you need to enter your email address and password on your television, for example, which is often quite a struggle with the arrow keys on your remote. By using the Android smartphone remote, you can type as usual on your phone. Plus, if you’ve lost your remote or the batteries run out, just use your smartphone.

New artificial intelligence can masquerade as Pluto or a paper airplane

We conclude with the most startling. Google has shown the new LaMDA, which is a kind of chat or talk tool in which you can talk to artificial intelligence. That is to say, that AI assumes a role, as it were. For example, it was shown how the AI ​​reacts as Pluto (cold, a dwarf planet) but also as a paper plane (how it flies best). Admittedly, it was a bit strange to watch, but very cool at the same time. AI can therefore puzzle so much together about a subject that it can continue to be quite convincing if that subject is.

Many of the announced opportunities will be released later this year.