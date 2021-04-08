Google I / O 2021 will be held as an online event and free for all

- Advertisement -

The famous Google event for developers is back. The Google team has already confirmed that this year it will take place, but under a different modality.

Let’s remember that Google I / O 2020 did not exist, since it was canceled due to the pandemic, as it happened with the rest of the most popular technological events last year.

The Google event will be online and free for everyone

As happens every year, the Google team has a very unique way of announcing the date of this developer event. And this year was no exception. So if you want to test your skills you can still try, solving a series of puzzles from this link.

And if you want to skip the challenges and know directly the date of Google I / O 2021, you can see it in the image above: May 18 – 20. Yes, it continues with the tradition of being held in May, but with some particular ones. It will be an online event, open and free for all, which will be broadcast on YouTube.

The option to register and have the opportunity to follow the question and answer sessions, workshops and other options live is now available on the event page. It is only necessary to log in with the Google account and complete a form.

As for the full schedule for the show, it will be announced later this month, according to the Google team. What news will we find in this new edition of I / O? It is almost certain that Google will show Android 12, as well as news about some of its star services such as Google Maps, Photos, etc. And what about the Pixels? We should not be excited about the announcement of new Pixels, but we hope that Google will surprise us.

Recall that Microsoft has also confirmed that Build 2021 will take place on May 25-27, and Apple’s WWDC 2021 event will be June 7-9.