Google improves privacy in Chrome: notifications can now be hidden when we share a screen

Google continues to add improvements to Chrome and the latest one, announced on the company’s blog, benefits all those who make use of the shared screen, especially now that teleworking is gaining strength to overcome the pandemic that grips us. A measure introduced by Google that look for us to have a little more privacy.

The company has announced the arrival of a new Chrome update that seeks to improve the privacy of users in those moments when they are sharing the screen. And the measure could not be simpler, because what it does is hide content displayed in pop-up notifications.

Without the annoying and intrusive notifications please

To avoid that in the moments when we share the screen, a personal notification can appear on the scene and be seen by more users, Google adds to Chrome the possibility of hiding these types of notices. According to Google, this measure seeks “Reduce distractions and prevent confidential or personal information from being accidentally displayed while screen sharing.”

Notices that may contain confidential information, such as pop-up notifications from Google chat, notifications of received emails as well as notifications from different web pages that can be sneaked into the broadcast. A feature that is now available to share tabs on Google Meet.

Notifications can be muted by hovering over a notification and selecting the “mute” option, but in addition, users can tell when to show the notifications by selecting “show content”. Thus, Muted notifications will only show when you no longer share a screen.

The new feature is available to Google Workspace users with Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus accounts starting today. In addition, it will also be accessible to G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education and Nonprofits customers, as well as to those users with a personal Google account.

