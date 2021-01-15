Google improves the browser integrated in its app with a new navigation menu

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A new change in the design of the browser integrated into the Google application makes it easier and more complete to move between the different web pages: now the navigation and share buttons appear at the bottom of the screen. This new design begins to be available.

The evolution within Google applications has been remarkable in recent years, usually due to a small aesthetic variation introduced as a test in the phones of some users. And is that Google has accustomed us to A / B Testing, this way of testing changes in the interfaces by showing different designs in search of the one that achieves greater acceptance. And now we have a new browser design included with the Google app.

New navigation menu, access to share and more

Left, old browser design; right, new lower design

The renewal of the browser integrated into the Google app seeks to make moving between web pages more comfortable with the idea of ease of use without having to resort to the main browser. Since opening any website from Discover or from the search engine means moving between pages other than the one that originates the navigation, Google has introduced the page up and down buttons so as not to lose what we have already seen.

As confirmed in 9to5Google, the browser integrated in the app has moved much of the top navigation menu to the bottom of the screen. At the top the closing ‘x’ and also the favorite button remain; introducing at the bottom the page up and down buttons, the share button and the browser menu with extra actions: update, open in Chrome, translate, search the page, settings and send feedback.

The redesign facilitates the use of the integrated browser and reduces dependency on the main browser as Google makes the first one more complete and versatile. The change is already in the Google app, although not activated by default on all phones: it is Google that must activate it from its servers. This implies that not all users will see the change, we will have to be patient if the redesign is not already present.

Via | 9to5Google