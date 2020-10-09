Google improves the security of its application with new alerts

Protecting our Google account is one of those objectives that we must set ourselves in our day to day because There are so many services that it affects that an intrusion by any of its parts can cause us a serious problem. Keep in mind that we have everything in your cloud: emails, photos, videos, bank cards and dozens of logins linked to other online services.

So that is why having two-step verification activated, or having a hardware key, can save us at a specific moment, especially if we verify that there has been a security breach with suspicious activity from a country, or region, which we haven’t been to lately. Fortunately, now it will not be necessary for us to look for the problem, it will be Google itself that will notify us.

The Google application is updated

What Google has decided that its application also serves as a real-time monitor of all suspicious activity that may occur around our account, and that is why it will launch a series of alerts that will put us on the trail of potential threats. Instead of hiding these accesses in a remote security menu, what the Mountain Viewers have thought is to bring those notifications to the fore.

New security alerts in the Google application. Google

In this way, and if Google detects suspicious activity, what it will do is warn us through a light that will illuminate the outside of our profile photo, top right, so that we end up looking at that area to see what happens. Then, when we touch our avatar, the menu will be displayed (to which we always go to configure something) where a huge red button will appear that allows us to analyze this suspicious activity. After pressing it, we will go to a screen with a huge red banner that warns us that a “critical security alert” has occurred.

From there, will offer us alternatives on how to tackle this potential problem, analyzing the place and type of device from which they have connected. Obviously if it has not been us, or anyone we know, then it is time to block it by responding to the app that “No, secure the account.” In this way, access is prohibited and we will go to the password modification page to reset it, since it has been proven that someone else knows it and is using it. These features are currently in testing and will most likely arrive via updates in early 2021.