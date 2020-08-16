Google in one fell swoop announced three new smartphones: Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and Pixel 5

After the latest price leaks and technical data sheet of Google Pixel 4a appeared yesterday, today 3 August 2020 Google has presented not only the Pixel 4a but also Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, revealing to the public the entire line of smartphones arriving in 2020.

Let’s start with Google Pixel 4a, currently available for pre-order via the Google Store at price of 389 Euros and arriving on the market starting August 20. The data sheet is the one leaked online yesterday: 5.81-inch OLED screen with Full HD + resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), HDR support, 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and hole for the camera in the upper left; Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor and GPU Adreno 618, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 64 / 128GB of internal memory; a single 12MP rear camera (Sony IMX363 sensor, f / 1.7 with OIS) and an 8MP front camera (f / 2.0); finally, a 3140 mAh battery.

Together with the Pixel 4a smartphone, Google released a teaser image the variant with support for 5G (the larger phone, on the right) and the Pixel 5 (the smaller phone, on the left). Both will have access to the fifth generation mobile network, but they will have two different processors: the Pixel 4a 5G could find a Snapdragon 765G on board, while the Pixel 5 a more powerful Snapdragon 865.

As announced by Google itself, these two smartphones will arrive this fall (or, at most, in late December) and the Pixel 4a 5G will cost well $ 150 more than the non-5G model, not only for the change of processor but also, according to some rumors, for the presence of a larger display and a second rear lens.

Regarding the Pixel 5, however, in addition to the image nothing has been added. However, online renders have already leaked thanks.