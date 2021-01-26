Google introduces AI that removes cookies while ensuring our privacy

- Advertisement -

As part of your initiative to remove third-party cookies in Chromium-based browsers. Google has presented a New method artificial intelligence that removes these files, while ensuring our privacy.

Cookies facilitate our browsing on the web, however, they are often used to track our online behavior. These are stored in our browsers silently detailing each step we take on the web. A very delicate situation, since it violates our privacy online.

So how does Google’s AI work to suppress cookies?

The system called FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts) is based on machine learning to segment groups of people. The idea is to group users with the same or similar browsing patterns. This information is completely private, it will only remain in the browser and not on third party sites.

FLoC will display ads based on three categories: contextual and source information, general information about the interests of the person viewing the ad, and specific prior actions the user has taken.

Basically what the technology giant wants is that personalized cookies are no longer sent. This wants them to be targeted at cohorts of people to avoid tracking users.

“This is an explanation of a new way that browsers could enable interest-based advertising on the web, in which companies that today observe the browsing behavior of individuals, instead, observe the behavior of a cohort of similar people, “says Google on its GitHub.

When can we test this new system? This algorithm based on machine learning will be available in March of this year via update.

For now we can only wait, but we are eager to know how this artificial intelligence will work, the impact it will have on advertisers, and of course test the security and privacy that the company promises us.

